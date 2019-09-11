Open house at Sioux Rapids Theatre Museum

Siouan Questers Chapter #36 and the Sioux Rapids Historical Assocation will host an open house on Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux Rapids Theatre Museum at 218 Main St., Sioux Rapids. Popcorn and cookies will be served. Of special interest are the Sioux Theatre sign, a 1940's Manley Popcorn popper and the pal tractor. The public is cordially invited to attend.

