Mavis Marple

Mavis J. Marple, 96, of Newell died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

Mavis was born on a farm near Buckeye, on Nov. 4, 1922. She was the daughter of Henry Daum and Minnie (Peglow) Daum, both hard working folks with a German ancestry.

Mavis was a good student and eventually went to college and taught school.

Mavis married Claire Marple and two families became one with children, including Lorraine, Thomas, Wayne, Steven and Richard.

Mavis was a good farm wife and a fabulous cook. Her dishes were always popular at the church potlucks. She loved to care for her garden, her Leghorn chickens and the wild cats in the barn.

Mavis was very social and had many good friends. She will be missed, but she lived a good life and made the very best of her nearly 97 years.