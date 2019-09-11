Kiwanis says thanks

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

HyNoon Kiwanis Club of Storm Lake says “thank you” for helping to make the 8th annual “Storm the Lake” sprint triathlon and 1st duathlon a success.

We wish to extend a big “thanks” to our sponsors!

Gold sponsors: Citizens 1st National Bank, Meta Bank, Security Trust and Savings Bank, Central Bank, Tyson Turkey Division and Lakeshore Cyclery.

Silver sponsors: DeAnda Auto Sales, Buena Vista Clinic/ Unity Point-Family Health Center, Hy Vee, Hamilton Law Firm and Members Mutual Insurance.

Bronze sponsors: American Family Insurance, Bowles Investments, Royal Laundromat, Sugar Bowl Gift Shop, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Rent-All, Inc., Reding’s Gravel and Excavating, Smokin’ Hereford BBQ, State Farm Insurance, Zone Entertainment, Counsel, Smith Concrete Services, BV Glass Co., Farmers Insurance-Lindsay Brechwald Agency.

Thanks to: City park staff, city street department, county road department, King’s Pointe Resort; businesses who provided coupons; law enforcement and EMT staff, the many volunteers and to the 70 athletes who participated.

We are grateful to everyone who helped us with this HyNoon Kiwanis project to help “eliminate” maternal and neonatal tetanus around the world and to help with children and youth programs in Storm Lake.

DUANE QUEEN

Director