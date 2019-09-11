Jason Gray coming to Storm Lake

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Proceeds from concert will support The Bridge’s TreeHouse program for teens
Join the Storm Lake Community for a night of stories and songs with Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Jason Gray. The concert takes place Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Schaller Chapel on the campus of Buena Vista University. Tickets are $15 a person when ordered by Sept. 20.
