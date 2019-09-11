Grinnell scores seven unanswered goals to beat Buena Vista men

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Buena Vista men’s soccer team went on the road in a nonconference match with Grinnell, and after an early  2-0 lead, the Pioneers scored seven straight to take the win 7-3 last Saturday. 

Buena Vista went up early with two goals by Noah Bardwell, the first came just 8:55 into the match. The second goal came from Bardwell in the 21st minute and put the Beavers up 2-0.

