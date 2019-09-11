CR-Bayard uses run game, defense to upset Newell-Fonda

Jeffrey Eagle rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns to help Coon Rapids-Bayard upset No. 8 Newell-Fonda 29-7 in an 8-man game last Friday at Coon Rapids.

Eagle gave the Crusaders a 7-0 lead with a 58-yard TD scamper. He then put them up 15-0 with a 14-yard run in the second quarter as Coon Rapids-Bayard held a 15-0 lead at halftime.