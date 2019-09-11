CR-Bayard uses run game, defense to upset Newell-Fonda

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Jeffrey Eagle rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns to help Coon Rapids-Bayard upset No. 8 Newell-Fonda 29-7 in an 8-man game last Friday at Coon Rapids.
Eagle gave the Crusaders a 7-0 lead with a 58-yard TD scamper. He then put them up 15-0 with a 14-yard run in the second quarter as Coon Rapids-Bayard held a 15-0 lead at halftime.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.