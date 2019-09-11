BVU women wrap up play in Wartburg Invite

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Three players finished with scores in the low 80s for the Buena Vista women’s golf team as it wrapped up the two-day, 36-hole Wartburg Invitational on Sunday.
Raelinn Arnold led the way for BVU on the final day by carding an 81 and finishing tied for 59th overall. Alison Schweers opened with a 78 last Saturday before a round of 84 over her final 18 holes on Sunday to finish in 51st place.
