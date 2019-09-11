BVU women wrap up play in Wartburg Invite

Three players finished with scores in the low 80s for the Buena Vista women’s golf team as it wrapped up the two-day, 36-hole Wartburg Invitational on Sunday.

Raelinn Arnold led the way for BVU on the final day by carding an 81 and finishing tied for 59th overall. Alison Schweers opened with a 78 last Saturday before a round of 84 over her final 18 holes on Sunday to finish in 51st place.