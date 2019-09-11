BVU named a ‘Best Value’ by U.S. News & World Report

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Ranked No. 4 in Midwest thanks in large part to financial aid
Buena Vista University is ranked No. 4 in the 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best Value Schools Among Regional Universities in the Midwest. The ranking among 69 Midwest universities is 28 spots ahead of the closest Iowa institution in this category.
