100+ Men Who Care support The Bridge  

A latest meeting of the local 100+ Men Who Care netted $3,200 for The Bridge of Storm Lake. The group met last Wednesday Sept. 4 at Puffs with 23 in attendance. A total of 32 givers contributed. The goal of the organization is to get men together who want to give away $100. Each person brings a friend to do the same and has a cause or charity in mind to support financially. This was the third meeting of 100+ Men Who Care.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.