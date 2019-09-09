Timothy Radke
Timothy D. Radke, 57, of Alta died Sept. 8, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will take place Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 3-8 p.m. with the family present from 4-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
