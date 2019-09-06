Pence and Barr acting like mafia operatives

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The mob had terms for this ie: “kicking up” and “paying tribute” (to the “big boss” who would here be Trump) and I explain:

Vice President Pence is going to Dublin to meet with Ireland’s leaders and after Trump suggested he stay, you got it, at Trump’s hotel 180 miles across the island, Pence is “kicking up” by padding his boss’ compensation by doing just that. Paying tribute in the time honored mafia way.

Attorney General Barr, at least, isn’t sending taxpayer-funded accomodations his boss’ way. His is only a birthday bash (privately funded-$30,000 tab) at Trump’s D.C. hotel.

Both of these are sleazy kickbacks: 1) They both look bad. 2) Probably unethical to the max. 3) Violations of the preclusion of “emouliments” (extra compensation to the president unless approved by Congress.)

Recall, Trump already told the G7 nations he plans to invite them all to America next year at one of his fine clubs.

And foreign dignitaries and wanna-be’s regularly stay in Trump’s digs. That is exactly how you curry favor with the big boss, capiche?

Of course, various court cases are already filed and in progress to check this blatant boss-pandering and questionable compensation padding practice so stay-tuned, crime-boss watchers.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake