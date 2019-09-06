Jean Whitlatch

Jean Louise Whitlatch, 66, of Springboro, Ohio, formerly of Storm Lake, died on Sept. 3, 2019 after a short battle with brain cancer.

Jean was born on July 14, 1953 to John and Helen (Graff) Elsasser in Berea, Ohio. She was a graduate of Strongsville, Ohio High School and attended Miami University where she graduated summa cum laude in 1975.

She was united in marriage to Dr. Michael Whitlatch on Aug. 23, 1975. Their union was blessed with a son, Andrew. She was employed for many years in the Storm Lake public school system working in the special education program. She loved to travel, take long walks, read, snuggle with her dogs, and attend her son’s music and athletic events.

Upon retiring, Mike and Jean moved to Ohio in order to spend more time with her son, his wife Amel, and her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Foremost in her mind was thinking of others.

Jean is survived by her husband of 44 years; her son Andrew (Amel) Whitlatch; and grandchildren: Mina and Owen of Centerville, Ohio; brother Craig (Catalina) Elsasser of Oakdale, Calif.; brother-in-law Dr. Stephen (Amy) Whitlatch of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister-in-law Patti (Doug) Williams of Pickerington, Ohio; and sister-in-law Moira Elsasser of Snoqualmie, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her older brother Lynn Elsasser; father-in-law Harry Whitlatch; mother-in-law Ruth Whitlatch; and brother-in-law David Whitlatch.

Calling hours will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road, Dayton, OH, 45429. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417.