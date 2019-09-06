Janet Cradit, 83, long time resident of Excelsior, Minn., passed away on Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 1, 1936 in Sioux Rapids, to Lawrence and Myrtle Garton. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, north of Alta. She received her teaching degree at Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She taught fifth grade in Everly and Storm Lake. She married and moved to Arizona and later to Excelsior, Minn. where she raised her three children: Jeff, Dawn and Todd. During those years she worked as a tour guide at Tonka Toys in Mound, Minn., and later as a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines.

She was athletic in her younger years, playing basketball in high school and softball into her 60’s. More than anything she loved to be outside; mowing her lawn, tending to the flowers in her garden or enjoying time on the patio.

Special thanks to family and friends who were there for her throughout the years. We are grateful to the entire staff at Trouvaille Memory Care, Excelsior, Minn., for the loving care they provided Janet over the past two years and to the Brighton Hospice team for their support during her final days.

In addition to her children, she is survived by six grandchildren; her sister Ardyce (Dick) Anderson, Alta; and her three nieces and their families.

The family is planning a private memorial service in her hometown of Alta.