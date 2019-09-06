HAPPENINGS

Published Friday, September 6, 2019
Adult coed volleyball league planned
Community Education will be offering its annual coed adult volleyball league this fall. Matches will be played every Wednesday night with the first games of the season starting Sept. 18 and running 12 weeks with a tournament at the end of the season. Match times will be determined based on the number of teams signed up.
