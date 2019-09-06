Former SL prep Rosiles scores goal as BVU men play to another draw

Published Friday, September 6, 2019
It was a defensive battle from start to finish as Buena Vista hosted Augustana College (Ill.) in a non-conference game on Monday at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.
The Vikings held an 11-1 shot advantage in the first half, but the Beavers’ defense kept Augustana off the scoreboard. Goalkeeper Manuel Aguilar saved seven of 12 total shots in the opening period.
