First responders appreciation Sunday
Don’t forget the first responders appreciation Sunday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. at the band shell in Sunset Park.
A meal of grilled pork chops will be served and while free will offerings will be accepted, first responders and their families eat free.
The event is being sponsored by the Gospel Fellowship of Storm Lake in partnership with SALUD.
