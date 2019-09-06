Douglas Bruner passed away Aug. 25, 2019, at the age of 72.

A family service will be held at Nain Lutheran Church in Newell on Sept. 21 from 2-2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 2:30-4:30 in the fellowship hall.

Doug is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cynthia Laursen Bruner of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; three sons and four grandchildren: Jerod, his wife Nicole and their children Laursen and Landry Bruner of Nashville, Tenn.; Rhett, his wife Autumn and their children Linden and Mila Bruner of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; Garrett and his wife Lydia Bruner of Nashville, Tenn.; sister Kay (Steven) Mackey of Des Moines; sister Susan (Al) Kerns of Quimby; and loving in-laws along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.