Dear immigrant communities
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
As members of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force (LEITF), we want to assure you and communities across the country that local law enforcement serves to keep everyone safe.
Following the tragic Aug. 3 shooting in El Paso, Texas, and raids the following week in Mississippi, we know that many immigrants in our communities are afraid. We are here to serve all communities.
Our primary job is to maintain public safety. To do that, we need your trust. We want you to feel safe in our communities and comfortable calling law enforcement to report crimes, serving as witnesses, and asking for help in emergencies. When you feel safe and comfortable reaching out to us, we can keep everyone safer.
We need and are committed to protecting everyone in our communities. We cooperate with federal law enforcement to respond to threats in our communities — when our safety is at stake. But immigration enforcement is, first and foremost, a federal responsibility. We want to focus our limited state and local resources on threats to public safety and security.
Your trust is paramount to state and local law enforcement’s ability to maintain public safety. Please continue to call on us. We are here to serve everyone who lives here and committed to keeping everyone safe.
Sheriff Margaret Mims, LEITF Co-Chair
Fresno County, Calif.
Chief Art Acevedo, LEITF Co-Chair
Houston, Texas
Chief Carmen Best, LEITF Co-Chair
Seattle, Wash.
Executive Director Chuck Wexler
Police Executive Research Forum (PERF)
Chief Ramon Batista
Mesa, Ariz.
Chief Chris Magnus
Tucson, Ariz.
Chief Sylvia Moir
Tempe, Ariz.
Chief Mike Soelberg
Gilbert, Ariz.
Chief Steve Stahl
Maricopa, Ariz.
Chief Roberto Villasenor, Retired
Tucson, Ariz.
Chief James Lopez, Retired
Los Angeles County, Calif.
Chief Robert G. Luna
Long Beach, Calif.
Chief Michel R. Moore
Los Angeles, Calif.
Chief Robert N. Sharpnack
Costa Mesa, Calif.
Chief David Valentin
Santa Ana, Calif.
Sheriff Joe DiSalvo
Pitkin County, Colo.
Chief Dwight Henninger
Vail, Colo.
Sheriff Joe Pelle
Boulder County, Colo.
Chief Jorge Colina
Miami, Fla.
Sheriff John Mina
Orange County, Fla.
Chief Orlando Rolon
Orlando, Fla.
Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald
Story County
Chief Wayne Jerman
Cedar Rapids
Director of Public Safety Mark Prosser
Storm Lake
Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek
Johnson County
Sheriff Kevin Schneider
Polk County
Chief Mike Tupper
Marshalltown
Chief William Bones
Boise, Idaho
Chief Craig Kingsbury
Twin Falls, Idaho
Sheriff John Idleburg
Lake County, Ill.
Chief Michael Diekhoff
Bloomington, Ind.
Chief Scott Ruszkowski
South Bend, Ind.
Chief Ron Teachman, Retired
South Bend, Ind.
Chief James Hawkins, Retired
Garden City, Kan.
Chief Brian Kyes
Chelsea, Mass.
Commissioner Michael S. Harrison
Baltimore, Md.
Sheriff Kevin Joyce
Cumberland County, Maine
Chief Ron Haddad
Dearborn, Mich.
Chief Todd Axtell
Saint Paul, Minn.
Chief Christopher C. Blue
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Sheriff Eli Rivera
Cheshire County, N.H.
Chief Richard Biehl
Dayton, Ohio
Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare
Providence, R.I.
Chief Fred Fletcher, Retired
Chattanooga, Tenn.
Sheriff Marian Brown
Dallas County, Texas
Chief Frank Dixon
Denton, Texas
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez
Harris County, Texas
Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra
Hidalgo County, Texas
Chief Andy Harvey
Palestine, Texas
Sheriff Sally Hernandez
Travis County, Texas
Chief Michael Kester
Harlingen, Texas
Chief Mike Brown
Salt Lake City, Utah
Chief Chris Burbank, Retired/FBI National Executive Institute Associates President
Salt Lake City, Utah
Chief Maggie A. DeBoard
Herndon, Va.
Chief Michael Koval
Madison, Wis.
Sheriff David J. Mahoney
Dane County, Wis.
