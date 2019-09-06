Constitution Week is Sept. 17-23  

Two documents establish the identity of the United States of America. The Declaration of Independence in 1776 established us as a nation. The Constitution, signed in 1787, established a federal government that is still in use today. Independence Day is a beloved national celebration. But Constitution Week is not as well known. The Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the observance of Constitution Week in 1955 when they petitioned Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17-23.

