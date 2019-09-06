Citizenship class offered
Applications are being accepted for the U.S. Citizenship Class offered at the Storm Lake Public Library.
The eight-week fall course introduces students to historical and cultural information used on the Naturalization Test. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 24 and will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m through Nov. 5. Child care is available. The winter term will be offered Feb. 4-March 24 at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, also at the library.
Registration forms are at the library. Classes are taught in English with the assistance of a Spanish translator. To be eligible for citizenship, an applicant must be 18 years or older, a legal resident in the United States for five years and be of good moral character. The classes are free.
