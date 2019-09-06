Happy birthday to Muriel Rickard. Please shower this lovely lady with cards for her 104th birthday on Sept. 15. Cards may be sent to: Muriel Rickard, 408 Barton St., #207, Storm Lake. It appears that Muriel is the oldest (it’s an honor!) person in Buena Vista County. Please let us know if you know anyone over 104.

