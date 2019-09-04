Three to be honored at Bishop’s Dinner

Three Storm Lake St. Mary’s School staff members will be honored at the Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Delta Hotels Convention Center for their years of service. Third grade educator Heidi Larsen will be honored for 35 consecutive years of service, preschool educator Kristin Stille for five years of service and preschool aide Heidi Wunschel for five years of service. Larsen is also a past recipient of the Excellence in Education Award at the Bishop’s Dinner.

