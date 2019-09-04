Thick with zebra mussels

“We put these cinder blocks in the water on Memorial Day weekend this year and pulled them out yesterday (Labor Day),” says Storm Laker Tony Pertzborn. “We were shocked that after only three months there were this many zebra mussels on them. I had to use gloves to lift them out of the water because they were so sharp.” The blocks support the Pertzborns’ dock ladder on the south side of the lake.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.