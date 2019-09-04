Sioux Central held out of end zone in loss to Pocahontas Area

Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Pocahontas Area kept Sioux Central out of the end zone as the Indians spoiled the Rebels’ season opener with a 20-2 win last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
The Rebels were held to just 219 yards rushing on 57 attempts. Jayden Harder led the way with 141 yards on 32 carries. Jacob Saunders added 49 yards on 12 attempts.
