Richard Jackson

Richard Lee Jackson, the son of Marion and Virginia (Bing) Jackson, was born on March 26, 1944, in Storm Lake. He was raised in the Newell, Jolley and then Albert City areas and attended high school in Rembrandt, graduating in 1963. Following high school, he farmed near Sulphur Springs for two years, and then moved to the Albert City area, just east of Highway 71&3 intersection, where he farmed until his retirement.

On Aug. 9, 1964, Richard married Karna Bergmann in Alta. To this union three children were born: Trent, Todd and Tonya. Richard loved living on the farm and raising his family. He liked to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle, snowmobiling and attending tractor pulls. Richard also obtained a pilot’s license and was a private pilot in his younger years. He was a very social person and loved to visit with people.

Richard passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City at the age of 75.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Newell Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Todd in 1999 and two brothers-in-law: Bruce Setchell and Larry Bergmann.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Karna of Spencer; his son Trent of Alta; his daughter Tonya Erickson (Kent) of Webb; his grandchildren: Kole Erickson and his son Aiden; Karissa Erickson (Clay Wyse and their daughter Braelynn); and Kyrstin Erickson (Taylor Briles); his sister Sondra Setchell of Naperville, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.