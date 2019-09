The BVRMC Oncology & Infusion Center purchased a blanket warmer to help patients receiving treatments feel more comfortable. Pictured is nurse Darcy Siebenaller using the blanket warmer. The unit was purchased thanks to generous donors to the Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation.

