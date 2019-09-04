OA-BCIG star too much for Ridge View in 49-8 win

Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Cooper Dejean rushed for 83 yards, passed for 183 yards, and accounted for five touchdowns as OA-BCIG spoiled Ridge View’s season debut with a 49-8 win last Friday at Holstein.
On the first play from scrimmage, Dejean scored on a 65-yard run. He threw touchdown passes of 26 and 21 yards to Cameron Sharkey and a 10-yard touchdown pass to William Grote.
