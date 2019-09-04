N-F breaks even in triangular

Macy Sievers went 15-for-18 in hitting with seven kills and was 21-for-21 in serving with three aces as Newell-Fonda defeated Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 25-15, 25-25, 25-19 in a Twin Lakes Conference triangular last Thursday at Sac City.

Megan Morenz went 7-for-13 in hitting with six kills. Ella Larsen was 8-for-10 with three kills and Mary Walker 8-for-14 with two kills.