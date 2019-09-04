LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We are fortunate to live in a growing and vibrant community, making Storm Lake unique compared to most of rural Iowa. While this growth provides great opportunities for us, it also creates some challenges for our community. One challenge is adequate space for educating “our” students. In fact, enrollment is up 34% in the last 15 years. To be a progressive community we must have a quality public school system. Businesses, industries and families all have the quality of the school system as a top priority on where to locate. We have quality administration, teachers and facilities just not enough space.

On Sept. 10, we’re voting on a proposed solution that would address these space needs while minimizing the impact on property taxpayers. If approved, the bond would have a tax impact of about $85 per year on a $100,000 home. That’s less than a quarter a day.

There have been many questions about taxes, and we know there’s never a perfect time to ask for an increase. But please understand the school board’s history on this topic. The school district’s portion of the local property tax levy has dropped from $18.29 in 2011 to $15.67 last year. The district has invested conservatively and has reached a point at which creating more space for students is necessary.

As mayor I encourage my fellow community members to learn more about the bond and the proposed project at www.slcsd.org/bond. And, please join me and vote yes on Sept. 10!

MIKE PORSCH

Storm Lake Mayor