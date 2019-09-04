Marjorie Rudolph

Marjorie H. Rudolph, 93, of Storm Lake passed away Aug. 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell. The cause of death was living a great life.

Memorial services will take place Friday, Sept. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Varina Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. There will be lunch and a time of fellowship at Amvets in Storm Lake following the service. The family asks that memorials be sent in her name to UnityPoint Hospice, 112 W. 5th St. Storm Lake, IA 50588.

She was born Marjorie Helen Splitgerber, to Ruth and Wesley Splitgerber in Storm Lake. She grew up on the family farm just north of Varina and graduated from Varina High School. She attended secretarial school and during World War II worked at the Lockheed Martin Airplane plant in Omaha, working in the administration department making the B-52 Bombers.

After the war, she returned to Storm Lake and worked for Mamen Motors as their secretary. Marj married and divorced Winfred Johnson whom she had a son, Wesley. In 1956 she married Bill Lullmann. Marj loved to dance and they travelled far and wide to Polka Fests and other venues. In 1958 Marj competed in the Mrs. Trucker Beauty Pageant in Sioux City. She came in second in the National Competition. They divorced in 1972.

Marj also loved to travel and meet new people. In 1972 she flew to Germany to see her son. They travelled thru Germany, France and ending up on the eastern coast of Spain known as Costa Brava. She married Richard Rudolph and they and her father flew to Germany to visit her son again. They travelled not only thru Germany, France, and returning to Costa Brava, Spain, but were able to visit Hanover, Germany where her father had grown up prior to coming to America. Marj and Dick eventually retired from Lennox Industries and maintained homes in both Iowa and Arizona, and finally settled in Storm Lake in their later years. Marj was active in the Amvets and was a daily fixture there until her death talking with friends, playing cards, and yes, having a cold beer, even at 93.

Marj is preceded in death by her parents; brother Ron; two sisters: Betty and Grace; and her husband Dick.

She is survived by her life mate, Marvin Miller; son Wesley; grandson Wesley III; stepdaughter Gayle Matson; nieces: Carolyn Hutzel and Diane Kneifl; nephew Dennis Young; and cousins: Lynn Krogstad and Eldona Horner.