Larry Boyd

Larry Gerard Boyd, 59, of Ida Grove, formerly of Alta, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence.

Larry’s final wishes were for cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Larry Gerard Boyd, the son of Junior and Katherine (Brignac) Boyd, was born on July 8, 1960, in Kingsville, Texas. In his youth he grew up in Alvin, Texas, where he graduated from Alvin High School.

Larry went on to further his education at a tech school to become an electrician. Larry owned and operated A-1 Electric for over 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering in his shop, Harley motorcycles and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Angella Allbright of Ida Grove; children: Kaytlyn Borden of Ida Grove; Maryssa Borden and Ryan Borden both of Primghar; sisters: Danell (Guy) Guerin of Lindale, Texas and Angela (Doug) Kirby of Texas; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Junior and Katherine Boyd.