KP donates school supplies

Jayme Riedell, director of sales for King’s Pointe Waterpark Resort and Zayra Sanchez, guest service manager, presented two boxes of donated school supplies to St. Mary’s six-12 Principal Ryan Berg and students of Storm Lake St. Mary’s School. The supplies were proceeds from King’s Pointe’s school supplies drive earlier this summer in an effort to provide supplies for students and families who may struggle to make ends meet.

