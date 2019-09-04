LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Whether living in Iowa, Oregon, Virginia or Missouri, I have learned that the school is the heart of the community. Schools provide members of the community with a sense of belonging, pride and ownership. Often, when families are looking to relocate to a community they inquire about the quality of schools in the area and search for the neighborhoods and/or communities that offer the best education for their children. I imagine that each of us can recall an example of a community fighting tooth and nail to keep their school from closing. It is this sense of pride and ownership that I hope voters will bring to the voting booth on Sept. 10th. Let’s show others that we take care of our own and value education in Storm Lake. Yes, we will be paying more in taxes — but taxes ensure that we have roads, services and up-to-date school buildings. Please vote yes. Our kids deserve it — and our community needs it!

KAREN HIXON

Storm Lake