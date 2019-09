Golden anniversary

The children of Ron and Jerene (Meseck) Neir happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Ron and Jerene were married on Sept. 6, 1969 in Charter Oak. They have been blessed with two daughters. Their children are Tina (Eric) Royer and Jennifer (Ryan) Royer. Their grandchildren: Addie, Max, Ben, Daniel, Lizzie and Katie. Ron and Jerene reside in Storm Lake.Â

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.