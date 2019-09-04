Fitness center will limit public lake access

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Discussions between Buena Vista University and the City of Storm Lake concerning a fitness center located in what is now Scout Park appear to be moving ahead. The discussions, as reported in local papers raise several concerns for residents near the park.

Storm Lake and our citizens are rightfully proud of the great amount of lake access provided by city parks. One can travel from the west side of Circle Park to Lakeside and find continuous access to the lake. However if you live west of the university you have only two small access points to the lake from the university west to Frank Starr Park. One of those access points is Scout Park. The other is a narrow 27’ access in the 1600 block on west Shoreway Road. Taking part of Scout Park for a fitness center controlled by the University will further limit lake access for residents in this area.

Storm Lake residents, including those living in the Scout Park area, have paid property taxes for many years some of which go to support the park system. By contrast the university does not pay property taxes on the five or six blocks of their campus. To my knowledge they do not help support Scout Park or any other city park.

Parking for folks to visit the proposed fitness center will be very limited. If anyone has ever attended a basketball game, volleyball match, wrestling meet or indoor track meet at the university, they know that finding a parking place close to the event is nearly impossible. The University does have ample parking north of the science center, but for anyone with limited mobility the walk is not convenient and limits accessibility. There are eight handicapped parking spaces near the Lamberti Center, but they fill up quickly. If the new fitness center is built where the university has proposed the nearest parking will most likely be close to a block away. Will the fitness center be attached to the Lamberti Center, and if so will the limited parking available for university employees behind the gym be lost?

Eminent Domain should be a big concern for anyone living along Lighthouse Drive. As a private institution the university does not have the right of eminent domain. The city does. If the university partners with the city, will they be able to use eminent domain to seize the few properties left along Lighthouse Drive? There are four homes located across from Scout Park they have not been able to purchase? Once the houses were removed would the lots be used for parking or further University development?

City manager Navratil previously mentioned the sewer lift station located in Scout Park. She indicated it would probably have to be moved. Is there another suitable location, and what would the move cost? Who would be responsible for the expense of the move? Would the University cover that cost?

There are many mature shade trees located in Scout Park. Those trees make the Park inviting and a pleasant place to cool off during the summer. How many of those trees would need to be removed to build the proposed fitness center.

President Merchant has proposed the fitness center be opened to the public. His latest statement suggested a membership fee would be charged to access the center. Many families in Storm Lake work for minimum wage or a bit more while raising a family. Would the working poor be able to afford the fees required to access the center? Or will this be a nice place for the affluent families and college staff and students to exercise and swim without poor folks around? Unless there is some way for less fortunate families to afford the facility, it will be out of reach for a good portion of our residents.

Anyone living north of the high school would have to travel 1 ½ miles to reach the proposed center. If you lived on North Seneca you would to travel 2 miles to reach the center. Without some kind of transportation the proposed center would be difficult for many residents to reach.

Fitness centers such as a YMCA require consistent support from communities where they are located. Just recently an article in the Des Moines Register reported the Greater Des Moines YMCA was requesting additional monetary support from Indianola, Simpson College and the cities of Des Moines and Ankeny. Where would that monetary support come from in Storm Lake where folks are already inundated with funding requests from existing organizations? And with declining enrollment will the University be able to support the new facility without massive cash support from the city?

The new center will be in direct competition with the several fitness centers already available in Storm Lake. Should the city be involved in competition with those centers as they already are with motels and restaurants in the city?

If the university has outdated facilities such as the tennis court and pool, why were they not maintained or rebuilt over the years? Tennis courts can be resurfaced and pools can be rebuilt. Why does the university administration want the city to help replace facilities they have let deteriorate over time?

Which brings us to something that appears obvious to me. The university already owns three fourths of the block just north of Scout Park. There should be more than enough space for any facility the university might choose to build there. Mr. Merchant says they want to be tied to the lake with the new facility. The residents close to Scout Park want to be tied to the lake as well and really don’t want to give up what little access or view we currently enjoy. It would be a shame to take that away.

I have nothing against Buena Vista University. I graduated there when it was still a college. President Merchant and city leaders please leave the Boy Scouts and residents near Scout Park alone and take care of the property you currently own before trying to take away our neighborhood park.

WILLIAM CRILLY

Storm Lake