Farm Credit donates to St. Mary’s Future Farmers

Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Farm Credit presented the local Future Farmers of America Chapter at Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School with a $2,000 grant check. The grant funds will be used towards attending the national convention and for the school’s new ag class and materials according to moderator and ag instructor Ashley Treadwell.
