Dykema exhibit at Witter Gallery

An exhibit of work by former Storm Lake artist and longtime teacher of art and design at Buena Vista University Dennis Dykema can be viewed at Witter Gallery Sept. 3-27. An artist’s reception takes place Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-2 p.m. at the gallery. He now lives in Spirit Lake. Dykema retired from his 31-year teaching career at BVU in 2001.

