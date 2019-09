Anthony Krier needed only seven carries to run for 154 yards and two touchdowns and he also returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown as Alta-Aurelia began its quest for a second consecutive postseason berth by beating Lawton-Bronson 27-7 last Friday night at Lawton.

