Allee Demonstration Farm hosts cover crops field day

Twelve participants attended the field day on cover crops Aug. 27 at the Allee Demonstration Farm near Newell. Here the group checks out a cover crop interseeder. It seeds cover crops into existing corn rows. After picking or combining corn, the cover crop will grow for a few more weeks and then cattle can be turned out into it. Presenters included Mike Witt and Paul Kassel, both ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists.

