William Kestel

Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019

William Kestel, 89, of Storm Lake died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 5:15 p.m. and a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. 

