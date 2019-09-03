William Kestel, 89, of Storm Lake died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 5:15 p.m. and a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.