WHO reports microplastics aren’t a risk to human health

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am so relieved by this UN scientific report — what with billions of tons of plastics being dumped and broken down to microscopic residues.

But actually, the caveat is there are much bigger problems to contend with, like disease causing microbes, many of which are developing immunities to antibiotics (bacteria), fungicides (fungi and yeasts) and amoebas-like the nose infecting brain eating ones swimmers inhale. These can all be a problem when they hitch rides on floating rafts of plastic to traverse the expansive oceans coming to a shore near you! Plastic won’t rot so the rafts get through nicely enough.

Other huge problems are all the cast-off antibiotic pills and hormones and other drugs that leach into waterways, causing fish and amphibians to develop ambiguous genitalia (and we eat this stuff, too).

But, back to the plastics. Fish eat the particles and get eaten by larger fish and then we cook the meat (with heat) and even if the plastic itself isn’t burned or vaporized (think about the smoke from your next barbecue) the “plasticer” additives injected to keep plastic plastic (or flexible) do leach out under heat-like BPA or phthalates. These are known hormone disrupters risking male infertility, breast cancer, diabetes, obesity, ADHD and autism-even “epigenetically,” meaning even to the next generation — and these reports come from the WHO themselves (previously) which makes the new “no risk” report rather fishy, if you get my drift, eh?

The thing is, these plasticer additives interfere with “CB-1” receptors (the marijuana center) as well as the “PPAR” system (hormones and metabolism) and both areas are only now being figured out. The PPAR system has three subtypes: y causes obesity and increases appetite; b causes fat cells to “burn” fat as heat (during cold weather and exercise); a reduces appetite and heart disease. The biggest culprit for obesity actually is good old “corn” with omega 6 (which is in almost ALL food products now). Omega 3 changes fat cells to the “burner-type”. Omega 9 in oats and olive oil, yes, oatmeal, curbs appetite, so my recommendation is buy stock in Quaker Oats and stock up on this to compensate for inevitable plastic infiltration and that’s that.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake