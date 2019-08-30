Welcome Dr. Pymm

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center held a welcome reception on Aug. 21 for Dr. John Pymm who began seeing patients in June. The community enjoyed meeting Dr. Pymm, wife Reneé and their four children, Isabelle, 8 , Zackarie, 7, Amélie, 5, and Howard, 3. Dr. Pymm grew up in Idaho and recently moved to Storm Lake. Dr. Pymm is a family medicine provider at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine Buena Vista.

