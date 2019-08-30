Vote yes for kids Sept. 10

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Over the last couple of weeks, I have visited with many people about the upcoming school bond election. If you have kids at either the elementary or the middle school you are probably aware of the need for additional classrooms in each. Both buildings were built to provide shared spaces throughout that could be used for small group and large group instruction — places where three or four different classrooms could be combined for a special unit — most of these shared spaces are now used during school hours as actual classrooms — temporary walls or folding partitions now delineate regular classrooms from the hallway or each other. In the elementary, the designed orchestra room is now home to a two section fourth grade class with two regular teachers. And the fourth grade orchestra students have to walk across the street to meet orchestra in the Middle School.

Just last week, the administration learned of 22 additional kindergarten students and 17 more first graders in addition to what they expected from last year. Where to put them? The teachers and administration have been creative and flexible to make it work but we simply must do something for the future!

The proposal is to build a new school for kindergarten and modify the middle school with two or three additional classrooms and a second gym at the middle school.

I have heard many questions about why don’t we add on to the elementary school? Or let’s expand at East School? Or some people don’t like the proposed site for the new kindergarten building (sort of behind Faith, Hope & Charity) or why didn’t the district build the elementary bigger? Or why a gym at the middle school — I thought the need was for more classrooms.

Let me answer those questions:

Expanding the elementary is restricted primarily by the capacity of the cafeteria. They currently start lunch at 10:40 to be able to move the number of kids on site thru the cafeteria without pushing them. To expand the cafeteria would require extensive renovation and difficult classroom additions and still not provide flexibility to the district for the preK students or to relieve space at the middle school.

The East School site makes up about 7.5 acres and could be modified to house kindergarten but the site is not big enough to accommodate preK and kindergarten and certainly not big enough to eventually add first grade. Removing first grade from the elementary ultimately would allow moving fifth grade from the middle school thus relieving space issues at the middle school. Obviously extensive renovation at East would also displace the preK program with no place to go during the work.

The new site was selected after researching several parcels and this site was selected by the search committee after evaluating all available properties — even some not available. It is more conveniently located near both the middle school and elementary school for parents’ drop off. The district is aware of the likely traffic congestion and is working with the city, IDOT and the CN railroad for needed traffic control structures that we anticipate needing.

This answer is two fold: First, no one could have or did predict the growth of school age kids in the district when the elementary was planned. When the school was opened, it was estimated we had room for 120 more students. And secondly, voters simply will not approve a project that includes space for even a 20% potential increase in student count. Of course, had the district known about a for certain increase in student count the proposed project would have been different.

The administration considered several options to move students out of the middle school by constructing a standalone industrial arts building or adding other separate structures but in the end decided the safest option would be to convert the multipurpose room into classrooms and build an attached second gym that will be needed to handle PE classes and available for other sports practices.

The current proposal is only to build a school for kindergarten. The gym, cafeteria, arts, media center and music areas will be big enough for the preK, kindergarten and first grade if phase 2 and phase 3 are ultimately added to this building. The site is close to 19 acres and big enough for these additions but only the kindergarten is included in this bond issue. Only time will tell if future school boards decide to continue with phase two, three or something entirely different based on the actual need in the future — but the flexibility is there. The work at the middle school with the renovation and second gym will be financed with sales tax dollars from the SAVE program.

Now, about property taxes. If you own your home, you recently received your property tax statement from the BV County Treasurer. About in the middle of the page, look for the net taxable value — divide that number by 1,000 then multiply it by 1.63 — the result is the amount this bond issue will cost you in increased taxes each year — really a very modest amount. You may know that my wife and I own three houses that we rent to families near Pizza Ranch. I calculated the increase in taxes we would incur on these three homes and I doubt that any of my renters would move out if we increased the rent by the $22 or $35 per year increase due to this bond issue. Property taxes is a pass through to landlords — just like the cost of insurance. Every rental property in town would pay higher taxes, so no landlord will be at a competitive disadvantage — increase the rent to recoup the added property tax — I doubt you will lose any renter for such a small amount. However — it is good for everyone to realize that renters do pay property taxes — they just call it rent.

Please go vote ‘Yes’ to pass this needed bond for the kids and teachers of Storm Lake and for the future of Storm Lake. Remember to vote at the Courthouse on Sept. 10 or go to the auditors office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to cast an absentee ballot now.

SAY YES FOR KIDS COMMITTEE

RICK PETERSON

Storm Lake