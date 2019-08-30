In support of Storm Lake Schools bond

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am writing to support the upcoming Storm Lake school bond issue. My wife, Anita, and I moved to Storm Lake in 1978. Over the years we grew to love Storm Lake and its people. Our children, Carrie, Kim, Ben and Molly attended and graduated from our public school system. Every one of them is thankful for the education they received and the friendships made during that time.

After Anita’s death, I remarried in 2009. Di, too, loves Storm Lake and works hard to serve the community that she calls ‘the best place I’ve ever lived’. Between the two of us, we have 18 grandchildren. None of them live in this school district, but both Di and I strongly support this school bond issue because all our grandchildren are receiving a great education, in schools that are adequately staffed and in facilities that are not over-crowded, and we want the same for the children of Storm Lake.

Over the last several years, Storm Lake has experienced unexpected, but welcome growth with people moving here for employment opportunities. The Storm Lake Board of Education has worked diligently to come up with a workable plan for expansion while keeping the price as low as possible.

Di and I support the present bond issue and encourage you to vote YES for our students on Sept. 10th.

TIMOTHY DANIELS

Storm Lake