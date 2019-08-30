The 66th annual Stille family reunion was held on Aug. 4 at Scharnberg Park, Everly. Families enjoyed a catered meal while catching up on happenings of the past year and remembering fun times growing up on the family farms. The 90th birthdays of Audrey Thiessen of Spencer and Kay Schmitt of Storm Lake were celebrated. Birthday cake and ice cream were enjoyed by all. Those in attendance were, front row, L-R: Karla Rinehart, Sarah Sherman, TD Sherman and Mary Lee Williams.

