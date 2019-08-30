Start training now for next year’s ‘Storm the Lake’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Every year I travel to a variety of running races, so it is always wonderful when I have a chance to participate in a quality event right here in my home town. Recently I registered for the Hy-Noon Kiwanis “Storm the Lake” Duathlon, a new addition to an established triathlon tradition, and was very impressed with all aspects of the race. Excellent race management, along with friendly and helpful volunteers, professional timing and registration personnel, diligent safety officials, and generous sponsors all contributed to a successful day. The enthusiastic encouragement of the other participants also added to an atmosphere of social camaraderie. Of course, the spectacular location along the waters of Storm Lake, surrounded by the stunningly beautiful fountain and flowers of the Kolb Gardens, enhanced the aesthetics for swimmers, bikers, runners, and spectators while showcasing our community in a very positive light.

I initially hesitated to sign up because I hadn’t raced on my bicycle since 2008 and had greatly reduced my biking miles after the last time I barely escaped being attacked by a vicious dog seven years ago while riding past a farm on C65. So I was definitely out of my comfort zone while hopping on an old Trek that had been manufactured way before most of the other participants were born. But I was able to overcome my pre-race anxiety and enjoyed the event, except for a few moments of a bad attitude when I jumped off my bike and discovered that my legs had turned into lead weights.

After a 30 year running career, I currently have 1,287 races recorded in my logbooks, so far, and always like to promote events that are especially well organized and managed by people who care about providing optimum experiences for athletes of all abilities. So I would definitely recommend that more local people partake of a great athletic opportunity and also invite family and friends from other places to do so, too. Remember that not everybody needs to be well-rounded enough to swim, bike, and run, as the duathlon eliminates the swimming portion, while team participation allows anyone to choose their best way to take part.

So why not start your training now, so that next summer you can challenge yourself to joining other health minded people in “storming the lake” during the 2020 version of the Kiwanis sprint triathlon, duathlon, or relay?

Oh, I better get back into conditioning, myself…

ANDRIETTE WICKSTROM

Storm Lake