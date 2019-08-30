SL girls open swim season with win

Published Friday, August 30, 2019

Storm Lake finished first in six events as the Tornadoes opened their swimming season by beating Algona 110-86 in a dual meet on Tuesday in Estherville.

Beth Runneberg won the 200 freestyle by swimming a time of 2 minutes, 29.41 seconds. Kennedy Tate won the 200 individual medley in a clocking of 2:51.45.

