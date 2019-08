Kenzee Wunschel went 39-for-40 in hitting with 20 kills and was 16-for-16 in serving with two aces to help Ridge View open its season with an upset of Class 2A No. 8-ranked South Central Calhoun in five games on Tuesday at Schaller.

Game scores were 26-24, 25-13, 21-25, 20-25, 16-14.