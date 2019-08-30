Richard Jackson

Published Friday, August 30, 2019

Richard Jackson, 75, of Spencer died on Aug. 29, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in Newell Cemetery.

