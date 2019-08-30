Richard Jackson
Richard Jackson, 75, of Spencer died on Aug. 29, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in Newell Cemetery.
World News
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas as march turns into violent chaos
- Taliban, Afghan forces clash in northern Afghan city amid peace talks with U.S.
- Taliban suicide bomber hits Afghan police as Kunduz siege continues
- U.S. engages in threats to stop Iran oil sales to traditional clients: Zarif
- Iranian oil tanker no longer has Turkish destination: ship tracking data