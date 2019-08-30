Newell-Fonda welcomes new staff

Newell-Fonda Schools welcomed new teachers and staff for the 2019-20 school year. From left to right: Christopher Feldhans, high school principal; Whitney McKeever, first grade; Tiffany Larson, middle school special education; Kari Mahler, middle school social studies; Adam Mickelson, high school PE and TAG.

